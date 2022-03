Fields is coming off a shaky rookie season after Chicago traded up to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. The Bears also have Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles on their roster.

The Bears decided to make big changes after going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They hired general manager Ryan Poles to replace Ryan Pace and Matt Eberflus to take over for Matt Nagy. Chicago also traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.