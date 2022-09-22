Bears' Smith misses second straight practice with hip injury

Smith, who does not have an agent, missed the preseason after he opted to “hold-in” with contract extension talks at a standstill. The 2018 first-round draft pick went public with a trade request while accusing new general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith by making take-it-or-leave-it offers he said would have been bad for the linebacker market. The standoff ended with no new deal and Smith participating in his training camp practice on Aug. 20.