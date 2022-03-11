A fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, Cohen ran for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns to go with 1,575 yards receiving and nine touchdown catches in 51 games.
The Bears opted for major changes after going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, replacing them with GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
Chicago made a major trade Thursday, sending star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for two draft picks, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.
