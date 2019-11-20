He said Wednesday he is feeling “day and night” better than he was following the game. Trubisky got treatment at halftime after taking a knee from Michael Brockers as Troy Hill sacked him. He played most of the second half, but his hip tightened along the way. Chase Daniel worked the final drive and would likely start if Trubisky is unavailable.
