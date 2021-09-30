STATS AND STUFF: Detroit’s first-year general manager and coach, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, have not won as leaders of the franchise. ... The Lions have lost seven straight since winning at Chicago last season with interim coach Darrell Bevell. ... Detroit rallied to take the lead against Baltimore last week with 1:04 left, then let the Ravens convert a fourth-and-19 on a pass before Justin Tucker made an NFL-record, 66-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar as time expired. ... RBs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams combined for 89 yards rushing and two TDs on 26 carries — and nine receptions for 85 yards — against Baltimore. ... TE T.J. Hockenson was held to 10 yards receiving and two receptions last week after entering the game tied for the league lead with 16 catches. ... WR Kalif Raymond had a career-high six receptions against Baltimore. ... DE Charles Harris has a sack in each of the past two games. ... The Bears had the second-fewest yards of net offense in franchise history (47) and ninth fewest in NFL history. ... Chicago is tied for the league lead with 15 sacks. ... Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, got sacked nine times for 67 yards while throwing for just 68 on 6-for-20 passing last week. ... Bears RB David Montgomery is fifth in the NFL with 203 yards rushing. ... LB Robert Quinn is tied for fourth in the league with four sacks after finishing with just two in 15 games last season.