The penalty against Wims pushed the Bears back to a second-and-20. And Foles got intercepted by Marshon Lattimore on the next play. The Saints went on to win 26-23 in overtime.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wims was “apologetic” when they spoke Monday and understands “you can’t do what he did.” But Nagy would not say what led to the altercation.
“Obviously out of respect I’m going to keep that between us and internally,” Nagy said.
Wims has three business days to appeal the suspension, under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and players’ union.
