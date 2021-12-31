“Over the last couple of years, I’ve felt deprived, and I’ve definitely missed the end zone, for sure,” said Beckham, who didn’t score in six games for Cleveland this season. “It just hasn’t been as easy and seamless and it could and should be. I’m someone, I feel like I should score once or twice every single game. I feel like I should get 100 yards every single game. ... I’m just happy I’m at a place where I’m having fun, where I’m happy playing football, and the rest of it is going to take care of itself.”