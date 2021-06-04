NOTES: WR Jamison Crowder has been one of a handful of players to not participate in OTAs, and Saleh said it is because Crowder and the team are “dealing with some contract stuff.” Crowder is scheduled to make about $10 million this season, and none of it is guaranteed money, so it sounds as though the Jets are perhaps negotiating a pay cut. Despite New York having several other wide receivers on the roster, Saleh believes the contract issue will soon be resolved and said Crowder “absolutely” has a role on the team. ... Saleh confirmed the Jets recently worked out former Washington RT Morgan Moses. He called Moses “a fantastic player,” and although a signing didn’t appear imminent, the Jets have interest. “We’re not going to shy away from adding good football players,” Saleh said.