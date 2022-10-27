Belichick could pass Halas on wins list when Pats face Jets

STATS AND STUFF: With 324 total wins, including the playoffs, Belichick is tied with Bears founder and former coach George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history, trailing only Don Shula (347). Belichick can claim sole possession of second place with a victory. ... Belichick is 99-38 in the regular season against the AFC East as coach of the Patriots. ... Second-year QB Mac Jones is expected to start after struggling in his return to the lineup Monday night when he played only three series, threw an interception and got benched in favor of backup Bailey Zappe. It was Jones’ first game action since he sprained his left ankle late in New England’s loss to Baltimore on Sept. 25. ... Stevenson has averaged 6 yards per carry twice this season. The previous Patriots player to do it three times in a single season was Dion Lewis in 2017. ... WR DeVante Parker is second in the NFL with a 21.4-yard receiving average. Buffalo’s Gabe Davis is first (27.4). ... DB Jalen Mills has two interceptions, one shy of his career high set in 2017 with Philadelphia. ... DL Deatrich Wise has five sacks, tying a career high. ... S Devin McCourty is one of four active players with at least 30 INTs. ... At 5-2, the Jets are off to their best start since 2010 — the most recent time they made the playoffs. Their previous 6-2 start also came that season. ... New York is looking for its first five-game winning streak since 2015. ... QB Zach Wilson has not thrown a TD pass in any of the Jets’ past three wins. New York has focused on a run-heavy offense, which has scored eight TDs on the ground during that span. ... The Jets’ offense has struggled on third down, converting just 32.7% of those situations — ranking 29th in the NFL. That includes New York going 3 for 14 at Denver, a week after going 1 for 11 at Green Bay. ... Rookie CB Sauce Gardner leads the NFL with 12 passes defensed, including three against the Broncos. He was selected the AFC defensive player of the week for his performance at Denver. Gardner is the only rookie since 2000 to have at least one pass defensed in each of his first seven games. ... DE Carl Lawson is tied with Judon for second in the league with 15 quarterback hits, trailing only San Francisco’s Nick Bosa (17). ... The Jets will induct former LT D’Brickashaw Ferguson into their Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony. Ferguson was a first-round pick in 2006 who made three Pro Bowls and never missed a practice or game during his 10-year NFL career.