“I think for the league to do that, it’s one thing to talk about it. But to now try to pinpoint areas they can get better — in the coaching staff, in the front office — I think it’s time to start seeing that year in and year out,” said Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty. “It’s the right thing to do. I think a lot of highly qualified people haven’t been given the chance and it’ll be great to see when people are given the chance what they do with it and excel at it.”