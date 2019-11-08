Herndon could make his season debut. The second-year tight end was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He has missed the last four games after injuring a hamstring while working out and was limited at practice all week.
Linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to miss a few more weeks with a groin injury and is the only Jets player ruled out for Sunday.
Linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), center Ryan Kalil (knee) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf) are doubtful.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.