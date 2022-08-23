Bengals address biggest needs, ready to defend AFC title

Strengths: With the Bengals signing three new offensive linemen, third-year quarterback Joe Burrow should spend more time upright and be even more successful. He missed the first three weeks of training camp after having an appendectomy on July 26, but is expected to be ready for Cincinnati’s opener Sept. 11. Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd make up one of the best receiver groups in the league. Running back Joe Mixon also will benefit from the improved O-line. Defensive line and linebackers are solid. Kicker Evan McPherson was a fifth-round draft pick last year who became a clutch performer and household name in Cincinnati.