Bengals address biggest needs, ready to defend AFC title

CINCINNATI BENGALS (13-8, Super Bowl runner-up)
Weaknesses: The Bengals secondary could be inconsistent last season. Safety Jessie Bates III ended a lengthy dispute. Cincinnati has high hopes for their two top draft picks, safety Daxton Hill and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who is out currently with a core muscle injury.
Camp Development: Fourth-round draft pick Cordell Volson has been impressive. He could win the starting left guard job away from second-year player Jackson Carman. Rookie Hill likely will start until Bates returns.
Fantasy Player To Watch: WR Tee Higgins says he’s 100% healthy after having shoulder surgery following the Super Bowl. With defenses keying on Chase, Higgins will again be an important target for Burrow.
FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: +2,200. Over/under wins: 9.5.
Expectations: With a healthy Burrow and an overhauled offensive line that could open more lanes for running back Mixon — who has distinguished himself despite being limited by bad blocking in recent years — expectations are off the charts. The secondary is expected to be better with the addition of the two rookies.
