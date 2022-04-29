Bengals address cornerback need, trade up for Taylor-Britt

Placeholder while article actions load

The 22-year-old Taylor-Britt had 51 tackles, three for loss, broke up 11 passes and had one interception in 12 starts for the Cornhuskers in 2021.

The Bengals traded the 63rd and 209th pick for the 60th pick to get Taylor-Britt and address their need for depth at cornerback.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals traded up to get cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Cincinnati, with the second to last pick in the first round, took Michigan safety Daxton Hill. While they were looking for a cornerback, the Bengals couldn’t pass on Hill, whom they didn’t expect would still be available that late.