Dalton led the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15 but couldn’t get that elusive postseason win. He has one more year left on his contract, and owner Mike Brown said before the start of the season that how well he performed would determine his future.
Finley, a fourth-round pick, confirmed he’ll start against the Ravens in Week 10.
