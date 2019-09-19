CINCINNATI (0-2) at BUFFALO (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Bills by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Bills 2-0; Bengals 1-1

SERIES RECORD - Bills lead 16-15

LAST MEETING - Bengals beat Bills 20-16, Oct. 8, 2017

LAST WEEK - Bengals lost to 49ers 41-17; Bills beat Giants 28-14

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bengals No. 29, Bills No. 11

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (22t), PASS (2).

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (30), PASS (16).

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (18).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (10), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bengals have won four of past five meetings — including past two at Orchard Park, New York — dating to 2011 since snapping 10-game skid spanning 1989-2010. ... Bengals seeking to avoid second 0-3 start in three years. ... First-time coach Zac Taylor seeking first career win after replacing Marvin Lewis in offseason. ... QB Andy Dalton still fondly remembered in Buffalo for final-minute 49-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-12 to secure 31-27 2017 season-ending win over Baltimore. Ravens’ loss clinched Buffalo first playoff berth in 17 years and led to Bills fans donating more than $450,000 to Dalton’s charitable foundation. ... Dalton leads NFL with 61 completions and second with 729 yards passing. ... Bengals have combined for just 59 yards rushing on 33 carries through two games. ... Against 49ers, defense allowed 572 yards — fifth most in team history and third most at home. ... Bills have chance to open 3-0 for third time in 26 seasons. ... Bills 1-1 in home openers under coach Sean McDermott. ... Buffalo topped 370 yards offense in consecutive games after doing that three times last year. ... Bills have scored nine touchdowns in past nine drives inside opponents’ 20 dating to last season. ... QB Josh Allen has topped 200 yards passing in seven straight — longest team streak since Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly had nine-game streak Sept. 13-Nov. 16, 1992. ... Allen has won consecutive games with 30 or more pass attempts after going 0-5 last year. ... RB Frank Gore’s 1-yard TD was 78th of career and first since Nov. 26, 2017, when he was with Indianapolis. ... Gore is two rushing TDs short of matching Edgerrin James for 20th on NFL career list. ... TE Tyler Kroft, who spent first four seasons in Cincinnati, could make Bills debut after missing entire offseason with broken right foot. ... Bills had lost past eight when allowing 370 yards offense before beating Giants. ... Fantasy tip: Nothing to suggest Allen won’t continue putting up points both as passer and runner against defense which unraveled against 49ers.

