STATS AND STUFF: QB Joe Burrow is coming off his ninth career game (out of 23) with 300-plus passing yards, tied for the fourth most by a QB in his first two seasons. He’s thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of his last six road games. ... Mixon has reached the end zone in nine of his last 10 games and ranks second in the NFL with 1,036 yards rushing. ... Rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase had two TD catches last week and has a TD catch in five of six road games so far. He’s the fifth rookie in the Super Bowl era to top 1,000 yards receiving with 10 touchdowns. ... If Hendrickson’s sore back allows, he could become the second player since 1982 with a sack in 10 consecutive games in a single season. Chiefs DT Chris Jones had an 11-game sack streak in 2018. ... Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has six games this season with a 70% or better completion performance, including last week against the Lions. Bridgewater hasn’t thrown an interception in five of his last six starts and he’s aiming for his fifth consecutive home game without throwing an interception. ... RB Melvin Gordon rushed for 111 yards and two TDs last week. He ran for 88 yards in his only career game against the Bengals, in 2015 while he was with the Chargers. ... Javonte Williams ranks third among the league’s rookie running backs with 1,022 scrimmage yards. ... WR Courtland Sutton, the Broncos’ Ed Block Courage Award winner for his comeback from a torn ACL that sidelined him in 2020, had 85 yards receiving and a TD the last time he played the Bengals in 2018. ... S Justin Simmons had his fifth interception of the season last week. He’s picked off passes in three of the Broncos’ last four games at Empower Field at Mile High. ... Simmons and Patriots DB J.C. Jackson are only players in the league to get five or more interceptions in both 2020 and 2021. ... Dre’Mont Jones had a season-high two sacks and batted down a fourth-down pass last week.