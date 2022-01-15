Ogunjobi and Hendrickson were involved in a key play in the first half, with Ogunjobi recovering a fumble after Hendrickson’s strip-sack of Derek Carr.
Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels injured his groin in the first quarter and did not return.
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo left in the second quarter with a possible concussion, moments after being beaten by Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah on a 29-yard pass play.
Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson hurt his foot, and cornerback Brandon Fayson was ruled out with a concussion in the second half.
