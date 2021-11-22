The defense limited the Raiders to 278 yards, the second time the Bengals held an opponent to fewer than 300 yards in a game. It was the third-lowest total for Las Vegas this season. Carr was sacked twice, and Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple intercepted him in the fourth quarter. Two plays after Apple’s pick, Mixon broke for a 20-yard TD that put the game out of reach. The Raiders were just 1 for 7 on third down.