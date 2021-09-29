Higgins, the Bengals leading receiver in 2020, will miss his second game with a shoulder injury. Bates, a key player in the team’s retooled defense, didn’t miss any time in last week’s win over the Steelers, but is unable to play because of a neck injury.
Awuzie was injured during the Steelers game. Su’a-Filo was out last week, replaced by rookie Jackson Carman at right guard. Carman did not allow a sack or hit on quarterback Joe Burrow.
The Jaguars will be without kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.
Lambo missed two extra points in Sunday’s 31-19 loss to Arizona and has missed all three of his field-goal attempts in three games. Robertson-Harris also was out for Sunday’s game.
