Bengals host surprising Falcons in matchup of 3-3 teams

STATS AND STUFF: Falcons rookie RB Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 235 yards on 54 carries. He needs 65 yards to become the third-fastest player to reach 300 yards in franchise history, behind William Andrews in 1979 and Bubba Bean in 1976. ... QB Marcus Mariota ranks second among NFL quarterbacks with three rushing touchdowns. ... Rookie Drake London leads the Falcons with 25 receptions and 306 receiving yards. ... The Falcons have scored touchdowns on 66.7% of red zone possessions, the fifth-best mark in the league. In the past four weeks, Atlanta has TDs in 10 of 13 red zone possessions (76.9%). ... Rookie LB Troy Andersen is tied for the team lead with 12 total tackles in his first career start last week. ... LB Rashaan Evans also had 12 tackles with his second career forced fumble. ... The Falcons rank third in the NFL with 165.2 yards rushing per game and rank ninth while allowing an average of 104 yards on the ground. ... Atlanta’s 991 rushing yards are the team’s most through six games since 2006. ... The Bengals play a home game for the first time in nearly a month. ... WR Tyler Boyd is the only current Bengals player with offensive stats against Atlanta. He had 11 receptions for 100 yards against the Falcons in the Bengals’ 37-36 win in 2018. ... The Bengals have scored on 15 of 21 trips to the red zone — 12 touchdowns and three field goals. ... Chase, a native of suburban New Orleans, celebrated his homecoming last week with his best game of the season. The second-year player caught two TDs, highlighted by a 60-yard catch and run late that turned out to be the game-winning score against the Saints. ... Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his second 300-yard passing game of the season last week. He hadn’t had one since the Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.