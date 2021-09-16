STATS AND STUFF: WR Tyler Boyd is the only current Bengal who has offensive statistics in a game against Chicago. He caught one pass for 15 yards versus the Bears in 2017. ... Burrow enters his 12th career game with 2,949 passing yards, just 51 shy of the 3,000 mark. ... At 22, Bengals rookie K Evan McPherson became the youngest player in NFL history to kick a game-winning field goal in overtime. His 33-yard boot as time expired gave Cincinnati a win over the Vikings. It was the first “walk-off” kick of his career at any level. ... RB Joe Mixon ran for 127 yards and a touchdown last week. ... Chicago did not have a completion longer than 19 yards in the opener. ... Dalton threw for 206 yards and was intercepted in the end zone on the game’s opening drive in his Bears debut. The three-time Pro Bowler, who spent his first nine years with the Bengals, will face his former team for the second time. He won at Cincinnati playing for Dallas last season, throwing for two touchdowns in a 30-7 win. Dalton went 70-61-2 as the Bengals’ starter and is their winningest quarterback. ... Rookie QB Justin Fields made the most of his limited time last week. The No. 11 overall pick was in on five plays, completing both of his passes for 10 yards and scoring from the 3 on his lone run. ... K Cairo Santos has made 28 consecutive field goals, counting last season’s wild-card loss at New Orleans. He did not attempt one in the opener. ... Jimmy Graham became the sixth tight end with 700 receptions last week. The five-time Pro Bowler has 700 in 12 seasons with New Orleans, Seattle, Green Bay and Chicago.