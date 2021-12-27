Cincinnati will need to win three straight for the first time this season if it wants to keep a lock on the division title and the playoffs. Consistency has been an issue. In October, they followed up a 41-17 thumping of the Ravens with an inexplicable 34-31 loss to the New York Jets and then a blowout loss to the Browns. Cincinnati routed the Steelers 41-10 after Thanksgiving only to drop back-to-back games to the Chargers and 49ers in early December.