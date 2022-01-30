Uzomah quickly got to his feet but didn’t put any weight on his left foot as he bounced over to the sideline. He eventually was loaded onto a cart and, with a white towel draped over his face, taken up the tunnel to the locker room.
Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox took over for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal for Cincinnati.
The injury to Uzomah left Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow without one of his favorite options, particularly in the red zone, where he had a career-best five touchdown catches this season. Uzomah had four catches for 32 yards when the Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in the penultimate game of the regular season.
The Chiefs lost their backup tight end, Noah Gray, early in the second quarter when he was hurt on their punt return team.
