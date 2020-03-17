NEEDS: Bengals need quarterback and are expected to take Joe Burrow with first overall draft pick. If they trade Andy Dalton, who has year left on contract, they will be looking for experienced backup QB. They also need to overhaul linebacker group and add to offensive line. They used franchise tag on receiver A.J. Green, keeping him for another year to ease Burrow’s transition.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $25 million.
