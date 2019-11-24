The Steelers have won nine straight in the series, 12 of 13 and 17 of 20, including a first-round playoff win at Cincinnati in 2015 season. These Bengals, under first-year coach, Zac Taylor, can only dream of postseason appearances. They have the worst overall defense and worst rushing defense in the NFL.
