STATS AND STUFF: The Chiefs clinched their their record sixth consecutive AFC West title last week. They are one game ahead Tennessee for first place in the race for the conference’s top seed. ... The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win. ... The Chiefs have qualified for the playoffs eight times in nine seasons under Andy Reid. ... Reid will coach his 400th game on Sunday. The only other coaches to reach that milestone are Don Shula (526), George Halas (506), Bill Belichick (474) and Tom Landry (454). ... The Chiefs are trying for their fourth straight 12-win season, which would tie the third-longest streak in NFL history. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is trying to win his 27th consecutive game as the starter in the months of November, December and January. He is 33-5 in his career in those months. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has caught a pass in 124 straight games, the third-longest active streak in the NFL. He needs 134 yards receiving for a fourth straight 1,200-yard season, which would tie for the ninth-longest streak in NFL history. ... Hill needs two catches to break the Chiefs season record of 105 set by Kelce last season. ... DT Chris Jones needs 1 1/2 sacks to pass Art Still (48 1/2) for sixth in Chiefs history. ... Along with throwing for 525 yards last week, Bengals QB Joe Burrow also had career highs in passer rating (143.2), TD passes (four) and yards per attempt (11.4). His 941 yards in two games against the Ravens are the most against an opponent in a single season. ... Burrow needs 38 completions to break Carson Palmer’s single-season franchise record of 373 set in 2007. He needs 129 yards passing and four TD passes to break Andy Dalton’s records of 4,293 and 33 set in 2013. ... Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase needs 278 yards receiving to pass Chad Johnson (1,440) for the most in a single season. ... RB Joe Mixon has 16 TDs this season, one shy of Bengals record set by Carl Pickens in 1995. Mixon’s 13 TDs rushing are two shy of Ickey Woods’ record set in 1988. ... Cincinnati leads the NFL in fewest penalties (63) and penalty yardage (526). ... The Bengals’ defense is tied for second in the league in fourth-down efficiency (37.5%). It is also seventh with 41 sacks.