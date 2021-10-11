Burrow wasn’t sure when he took the hit to his throat, Taylor said. The quarterback was sacked three times and hit at least eight more times. He absorbed a monster hit from two Packers at the end of a second-quarter run that kept him on the ground for an extended period, but he came out for the Bengals’ next offensive series and didn’t miss any time.
The game ended 25-22 on an overtime field goal by Mason Crosby, who had already missed three times on potential winners. The Bengals play at Detroit this week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL