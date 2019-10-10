STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Last six games between teams in Baltimore have been split, with each decided by one score. Ravens’ three wins by total of 11 points. ... Bengals still looking for first win under coach Zac Taylor. They’re 0-5 for seventh time since 1990, most in NFL over that span. Worst start since Marvin Lewis’ team went 0-8 in 2008. ... Billy Price expected to start at LG as Bengals shake up struggling line. ... LT Cody Green (concussion) was back to limited practice after missing first five games. Status will be game-time decision. ... Bengals gave up 514 yards, including 266 rushing, in loss to Arizona, second time this season they’ve allowed 500 yards and 250 yards rushing in a game. Run defense ranks second to last in league, allowing 167.6 yards per game. ... Arizona QB Kyler Murray ran for career-high 93 yards and TD last Sunday. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ran for 117 vs. Bengals in NFL starting debut last season. ... Andy Dalton 8-7 career vs. Ravens with 21 TDs, 17 INTs and 77.7 passer rating. ... Bengals missing two top deep threats: A.J. Green sidelined since camp with ankle injury, John Ross III on IR with shoulder injury. ... Bengals are second to last in NFL in red zone efficiency, scoring TDs on 4 of 14 possessions. ... Ravens playing third straight vs. AFC North foe. Lost to Browns, beat Pittsburgh. ... Baltimore without S Tony Jefferson (knee). He had 35 successive starts. ... Jackson’s 11 TDs passing rank second in NFL behind Seattle’s Russell Wilson (12). ... Baltimore’s 961 yards rushing second most in franchise history after five games. ... Ravens 10-12 against Bengals under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. ... Mark Ingram has six rushing TDs for Baltimore, all on road. ... Ravens WR Marquise Brown leads all rookies in catches (21), yards receiving (326) and TDs (3). ... Baltimore averaging NFL-best 32.2 points per game. ... Ravens 66-24 at home under Harbaugh. Have won 18 of last 26 at home vs. AFC North. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker kicked 46-yard FG in OT last week to beat Steelers. His 90.5% on FGs is best in NFL history. He’s 146 of 147 on PATs since start of 2015 season. ... Fantasy Tip: Look for Jackson to run wild, and maybe throw for TD or two, against Bengals’ porous defense.