STATS AND STUFF: The Rams are 1-3 all-time in Super Bowls, while the Bengals have lost their only two trips. ... This is the youngest coaching matchup in Super Bowl history and the first time both coaches were younger than 40. ... Burrow and Rams QB Matthew Stafford will be the 10th and 11th QBs to start a Super Bowl after being drafted first overall, Stafford in 2009, Burrow in 2020. ... This is the second matchup of two former No. 1 pick quarterbacks, with Peyton Manning beating Cam Newton six years ago in the other. ... The winner of this game will be the seventh No. 1 pick QB to start for the winning team in the Super Bowl. ... Stafford’s 49,995 yards passing and 323 TD passes are the most for a QB making his first Super Bowl appearance. Stafford needs 209 yards passing to become the sixth player to reach 6,000 in a single season. ... Rams WR Cooper Kupp has 2,333 yards receiving in the regular season and playoffs, the most in a season in NFL history. ... Kupp’s 20 TD catches are tied for fourth most behind only Randy Moss (24 in 2007) and Jerry Rice (22 in in 1987 and 1989). Kupp’s 13 100-yard receiving games are the most in a season. ... The Rams were third in the NFL with 50 sacks in the regular season. ... The Bengals are the fourth team in NFL history to make it to the Super Bowl a year after winning four or fewer games. The 1999 Rams are the only one of those teams to win it. ... Burrow is the first QB to make the Super Bowl after getting sacked the most times in the regular season. His 63 sacks in the regular season and playoffs are tied for eighth most in a season in NFL history. ... Bengals rookie K Evan McPherson has gone 4 for 4 on field goals in all three playoff games, tying Adam Vinatieri for the most career playoff games with at least four made field goals. McPherson’s 12 makes so far this postseason are two shy of Vinatieri’s single-year record set in the 2006 season. ... The Bengals scored in the final two minutes of the first half in all three playoff games, giving them a league-high 74 points in those situations this season — fourth best since 2000. ... Cincinnati was penalized the second fewest times (72) for the fewest yards (620) in the regular season.