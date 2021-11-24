STATS AND STUFF: Roethlisberger has recovered from a sluggish start. The 39-year-old QB has a 104.3 passer rating over his last five games, throwing nine touchdowns against no interceptions in the process. ... Pittsburgh’s injury-plagued defense is hoping to recover after getting mauled by the Chargers, who put up 533 yards, the most the Steelers have allowed since giving up 610 to New England in 2013. Pittsburgh fell to 2-6 after that loss to the Patriots but recovered to win six of its final eight to finish .500. ... Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris has scored a touchdown in six of his last seven games. While Cincinnati kept him out of the end zone on Sept. 26, Harris set a franchise record for receptions by a running back by hauling in 14 passes for 102 yards in the first matchup of the season. ... Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell has never missed a field goal against the Bengals (23 for 23) and just one extra point (32 of 33). ... Pittsburgh’s 27 fourth-quarter points against the Chargers equaled or bettered its total in 15 of its previous 16 games. The Steelers’ 37 points marked the first time in more than a year they had topped 30 in a game. The previous time? A 36-10 romp over the Bengals in November 2020. ... How important is Watt to the Steelers? Pittsburgh is 0-4 in his career when he doesn’t play. ... Mixon ranks 11th in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 953 and his 11 touchdowns are tied for fourth among all RBs. ... Bengals K Evan McPherson is the first player in NFL history to have six field goals of at least 50 yards in the first 10 games of his career. ... The Bengals have four wins by at least 14 points. Only seven times in franchise history have they had more in a season. ... Cincinnati’s average of 2.55 points per drive is sixth best in the league. ... Bengals QB Joe Burrow had the fewest passing yards of his career (148) in last week’s win over the Raiders. ... Cincinnati plays five of their last seven games at home, where it is 2-2 this season. ... The Bengals’ 18 touchdowns on 26 red-zone possessions are fourth best in the NFL.