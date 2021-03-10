“I’m happy we got that done,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. “Brandon is a guy we have a high degree of confidence in.”
Taylor said he didn’t know how Allen’s signing would affect Ryan Finley, who started the season as the backup quarterback but was displaced by Allen.
Burrow, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Nov. 22 loss to Washington. He had surgery and is expected to return for the 2021 season.
