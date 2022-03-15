“I knew it was special here,” Hill said Tuesday. “Special coaches, special players, special delight. And I definitely wanted to be back. I was telling people, I’m going back to Cincinnati, I want to be back here and that was my goal and that’s my main priority to be back here.”

“Every time he walks in the building, you know what you’re going to get with B.J. Hill,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “And he really exemplifies what we want from our defense. And that’s in one word: relentless. And when you watch this guy play, he’s on every single snap. And so really glad it worked out, got to get him back in the mix and know he’s happy to be back. And so it really worked out well for us.”