Coach Zac Taylor said Allen is day to day, and if he can’t go then Finley will start Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The current practice team QB, Kevin Hogan, likely would move up into the No. 2 spot.
Shurmur, a Vanderbilt product and son of Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, hasn’t played in an NFL game, but spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.
