CINCINNATI — Receiver Tyler Boyd signed a four-year contract extension on Tuesday, coming off his breakthrough season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Boyd was a second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and was entering the final year on his contract. The extension runs through the 2023 season.

He had a breakout season in 2018, when A.J. Green was sidelined by a toe injury. Boyd led the team with 76 catches and 1,028 yards receiving, both career highs. He also tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns.

The Bengals also are trying to work out a contract extension with Green, who is entering the final season of a four-year, $60 million deal. Green has fully recovered from a toe injury that required surgery.

