One reason why Brandon Staley was hired as Chargers coach was his ability to make the Los Angeles Rams the top-ranked defense in the league last year in his only season as coordinator. Trying to turn around the Chargers defense is proving much tougher. They come into Sunday’s game last in the league against the run, 31st in third-down conversion rate and have allowed 24 points or more in seven straight games, which is the longest current streak in the league.