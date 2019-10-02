Ross led the Bengals with 328 yards receiving and three touchdown catches. He was Cincinnati’s only deep threat with Green recovering from an ankle injury suffered during training camp.

Coach Zac Taylor ruled Green out for a game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals expect Green back within a few weeks.

