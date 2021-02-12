The team also promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach. Walters worked as an assistant at that position last season and now replaces his fired former boss Bob Bicknell.
Offensive assistant Brad Kragthorpe moves up into the assistant wide receivers coach spot vacated by Walters.
Cincinnati previously fired offensive line coach Jim Turner and replaced him with Frank Pollack, a former Bengals assistant who also will take on the responsibilities of run-game coordinator, and Marion Hobby was hired as defensive line coach to replace the fired Nick Eason.
