After spending most of last season at or near the bottom in turnover margin, the Cowboys are tied with New Orleans for the best at plus-5. Dallas leads the NFL with eight takeaways, highlighted by Trevon Diggs' 59-yard interception return for a touchdown off Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. Diggs’ brother, All-Pro Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs, was at the game. “I know he was really excited,” Diggs said. “He said, ‘I want you to get an interception and score a touchdown.’”