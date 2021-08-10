Buffalo restocked its pass rush in the draft by selecting Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham with its first two picks. The Bills also used their top pick, a second-round selection, to draft defensive end A.J. Epenesa in 2020.
In a separate move, Buffalo placed backup linebacker Marquel Lee on the reserve/COVID list.
Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins appears to be closing in on his return after opening camp on the reserve/COVID list. Dawkins is no longer wearing a mask while watching practice from the sideline.
Receiver Stefon Diggs missed his second consecutive day of practice with a knee injury.
Running back Zack Moss and backup receiver Duke Williams missed practice Tuesday with hamstring injuries.
The Bills open their preseason schedule Friday night at Detroit.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL