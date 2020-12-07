Milano returned to practice last week along with backup linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who remains on IR because of a hamstring injury that will lead him to miss his sixth straight game.
Milano has been a key contributor for Buffalo in playing the weak-side linebacker position, where he’s versatile enough to defend against the run and the pass. A.J. Klein successfully filled in for Milano, and earned the AFC defensive player of the week award after getting a team-high 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29.
The AFC East-leading Bills (8-3) are playing the 49ers (5-6) at their temporary home in Arizona. San Francisco was forced to relocate after Santa Clara County banned contact sports teams from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.