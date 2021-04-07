He missed his entire rookie season after tearing a ligament in his right knee during training camp. He was also limited to playing seven games in 2019 due to a leg injury.
Lamp has 18 starts in 25 career games.
Lamp is expected to compete for a backup job on a Bills line that returns all five starters. Buffalo also added Jamil Douglas and Bobby Hart in free agency.
