STATS AND STUFF: Bills coach Sean McDermott is 0-1 vs. New Orleans. ... Buffalo has not won in the Superdome since Dec. 27, 1998. ... Allen was intercepted twice last week but has passed for at least two TDs in eight of his past nine games. Allen completed 19 of 24 passes (79.2%) for 231 yards and a TD without an interception in his only career Thanksgiving start at Dallas in 2019. ... WR Stefon Diggs had a season-high two TDs receiving last week and has a TD catch in his past two games. ... WR Emmanuel Sanders played for the Saints last season. In his last game against the Saints, Sanders had seven catches for 157 yards a TD with San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2019. ... TE Dawson Knox had a season-high six catches for 80 yards last week. ... CB Tre’Davious White is a Louisiana native who played for LSU. ... White had seven tackles in Week 11. .. LB Matt Milano led the Bills with nine tackles and had a tackle for loss in his fourth straight game last week. ... Saints coach Sean Payton is 3-0 against Buffalo. ... QB Trevor Siemian is 0-3 as a Saints starter this season but has at least two TD passes in each of his three starts. ... Kamara needs one reception to surpass Roger Craig (358) for most catches by a running back in his first five NFL seasons. ... Ingram had 113 scrimmage yards (88 rushing, 25 receiving) last week. ... WR Tre’Quan Smith had five catches for a team-high 64 yards last week. ... WR Marquez Callaway had his sixth TD receiving this season at Philadelphia and has a TD catch in three straight games. ... QB Taysom Hill had two TDs (one rushing, one receiving) in his last game on Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, 2019 at Atlanta.