STATS AND STUFF: The Bills are looking to bounce back after a dreadful loss at Jacksonville last weekend, when Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during Buffalo’s first four series in the second half. ... Allen finished 31 of 47 against the Jaguars but only for 264 yards — the fourth time this season he has been held under 300 yards passing with 30 or more attempts. Last season, it happened only four times overall. ... The Bills failed to score a TD last week, marking the first time that’s happened since their 18-10 win over the Jets last October. ... Buffalo generated just 17 first downs, ending a 23-game run of 20 or more, which stood as the NFL’s longest active streak since New England had a 24-game run spanning the 2016-17 seasons. ... The Bills have held opponents from converting 50% percent or more of their third-down chances in 12 straight games. It’s Buffalo’s longest stretch since a 14-game run spanning the 2018-19 seasons. ... The Bills haven’t allowed a TD pass in three straight games, matching the team’s best stretch since the first three games of the 2017 season. The last time Buffalo didn’t allow a TD passing in four or more straight games was a four-game stretch in 2014. ... The Jets will try to bounce back from the 45-30 loss at Indianapolis during which White was hurt in the first quarter. Josh Johnson replaced him and put up career highs with 317 yards passing and three TDs. White is healthy, and Joe Flacco — acquired from Philadelphia after Wilson’s injury — will be the backup. ... After failing to score in the first quarter of its first six games, New York has done so in each of its last two. LaFleur’s offense has been productive in the last two games, scoring 64 points and rolling up 997 yards. ... Rookie WR Elijah Moore had the first two TD catches of his career against the Colts and has 13 catches for 151 yards in his last two games. ... The Jets have allowed an average of 463 total yards over their last four games, and that includes a solid performance (318) in a win over Cincinnati. ... New York is coming off a performance in which it allowed the Colts to run for 260 yards, the most by any team this season.