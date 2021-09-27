A niggling point in a game the Bills forced three turnovers and limited Washington to 290 yards, but Buffalo’s defense was unable to bring down Antonio Gibson on a key play. The running back converted a short pass into a 73-yard TD to cut Buffalo’s lead to 21-7 in the second quarter. It was the longest play from scrimmage by an opponent since Andy Dalton completed a 77-yard pass to A.J. Green in a 20-16 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 8, 2017.