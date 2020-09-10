STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets QB Sam Darnold and Bills QB Josh Allen, two of five quarterbacks selected in the first-round of 2017 draft, have faced off twice — not including 2019 season finale in which Allen played two series before resting for playoff-bound Buffalo. They’ve split their two meetings. ... Second consecutive season-opening meeting between AFC East teams after Bills rallied from 16-0 third-quarter deficit for 17-16 win at the Meadowlands on Sept. 8 last year. ... Jets closed season winning six of eight. Seven wins were most since 10-6 finish in 2015, though they’ve not made playoffs since 2010. ... Nine-year playoff drought is second longest behind 11-season drought from 1970 to ’80. ... Jets combined to score five TDs and two field goals on their opening possession in 2019. The 40 opening-drive points ranked tied for ninth in the league. ... Darnold set career highs with 3,024 yards passing, 19 touchdowns passing and 84.3 passer rating, but finished 24th by completing 61.9% of attempts. ... RB Frank Gore faces former team after spending last year with Bills. He finished with 599 yards rushing, a career low in Gore’s 15 NFL seasons, and he eventually lost starting job to rookie Devin Singletary. ... Led by rookie left tackle Mehi Becton, Jets in line to become just fourth NFL team since 2010 to have five different offensive line players start in Week 1 from the previous season opener. ... Safety Bradley McDougald, acquired in offseason trade that sent All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to Seattle, had two interceptions and six forced fumbles with Seahawks last year. ... Bills have made playoffs in two of three years under coach Sean McDermott, including last season, which ended with Buffalo squandering 16-0 third-quarter lead in 22-19 OT loss to Houston in AFC wild-card playoff. ... Allen doubled his touchdowns passing total to 20 from his rookie season, and threw just nine interceptions — three fewer than 2018. Though his completion percentage jumped six points to 58.8, he still finished 32nd among NFL starters. ... Sixth-year receiver Stefon Diggs makes his Bills debut after Buffalo gave up first-round draft pick to acquire him in a trade with Minnesota in March. ... Diggs, who has topped 1,000 yards in each of his past two seasons, joins established group of receivers rounded out by John Brown and Cole Beasley. ... Buffalo’s offensive line returns four starters, with exception of right guard Jon Feliciano, who is expected to miss another six weeks after tearing a pectoral muscle in July. ... Bills finished 23rd in NFL with 314 points scored, and managed 20 or fewer 11 times, including playoffs. ... Defense returns nine starters, with exception of tackle Star Lotulelei (opted out) and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (retirement). ... Fantasy tip: Expect Diggs to be targeted in Bills debut, but tap the brakes on expectations given he and Allen had limited time to build chemistry during coronavirus-shortened offseason.