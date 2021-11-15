Having padded its 6-3 record against mostly NFL pushovers, Buffalo enters the meat of its schedule in facing five consecutive opponents currently at .500 or better, starting with Indianapolis (5-5) hitting town on Sunday. The stretch is rounded out by New Orleans (5-4), Tampa Bay (6-3) and includes two games against New England (6-4), which will go far in determining whether the Bills will repeat as AFC East champions for the first time since a four-year run spanning 1988-91.