Bills' Boyd 7th candidate interviewed by Titans for GM job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd on Tuesday for their general manager opening, making him the seventh candidate interviewed since the process started.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane hired Boyd in 2017, and Boyd has been part of a front office that transformed Buffalo from perennial losers to a team in the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. The Bills (14-3) won the AFC East this season and will be hosting Cincinnati on Sunday in the divisional round.