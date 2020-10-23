That leaves the Bills with only two healthy cornerbacks, Taron Johnson and Siran Neal, heading into the road game. Buffalo does have two cornerbacks on its practice squad in Dane Jackson and Lafayette Pitts.
Wide receiver John Brown (knee), guard Cody Ford (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (calf) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) are out.
Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) is questionable after missing the last two games.
