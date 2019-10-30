Whaley was best remembered for trading Buffalo’s 2015 first-round pick to move up five spots in the 2014 draft to select receiver Sammy Watkins fourth overall. Watkins had three inconsistent, and injury-shortened seasons in Buffalo before being traded in August 2017.

Whaley was also knocked for handcuffing the team’s payroll structure by signing under-performing players to hefty contracts.

McDermott’s swipe at the past regime is notable because the usually even-keeled coach has avoided voicing criticism.

Whaley’s tenure briefly overlapped with McDermott being hired in January 2017.

McDermott says the Bills declined to make any additions at the deadline a day earlier because the trade offers were not in the best interest of the team’s short- and long-term vision.

The Bills have various needs despite being off to a 5-2 start in preparing to host Washington on Sunday.

Buffalo’s run defense could use a boost after allowing a season-worst 218 yards rushing in a 31-13 loss to Philadelphia last weekend. The Bills have also had difficulty finding consistency at their No. 3 receiver spot behind offseason free agent additions John Brown and Cole Beasley.

