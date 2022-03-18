He was limited to playing just 11 games last season, including missing three on the COVID-19 list. Lotulelei spent his first five NFL seasons in Carolina.

Cutting Lotulelei was an expected move, and came a day after coach Sean McDermott would only say, “we’ll see,” when asked how the player fit into Buffalo’s revamped defense. The Bills also lost fellow starting defensive tackle Harrison Phillips in free agency.

Aside from signing edge rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract this week, Buffalo restocked its defensive line by adding free-agent tackles Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones.

The Bills also announced the signing of linebacker Marquel Lee to a one-year contract. Lee has four seasons of NFL experience since the Raiders selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He appeared in 11 games last season, and has 19 starts in 45 games.

